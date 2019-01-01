Marc Webb in talks to direct Disney's live-action Snow White

Marc Webb is the frontrunner to direct Disney's upcoming live-action remake of Snow White.

Back in 2016, it was reported that studio bosses were developing a new take on the story, inspired by the Brothers Grimm version and Walt Disney's 1937 animated movie Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Now, editors at Variety have claimed that Webb is in negotiations to helm the feature. The filmmaker made his directorial debut with 2009's 500 Days of Summer and has since overseen movies like 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man and its 2014 sequel, as well as 2017's The Only Living Boy in New York.

The Girl on the Train screenwriter Erin Cressida Wilson is also in talks to adapt the script for the project, while Marc Platt is to serve as a producer.

Additionally, songwriting duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, known together as Pasek and Paul, have been recruited to pen new tunes. The pair's original songs have featured on NBC TV show Smash, Broadway hit Dear Evan Hansen and films like The Greatest Showman and La La Land, with their tune from the latter, City of Stars, winning them an Oscar for Best Original Song.

Disney executives are yet to comment on the report, and no casting details have yet been announced.

There have been numerous adaptations of the Snow White fairy tale over the years, with recent interpretations including 2012's Snow White and the Huntsman starring Kristen Stewart, Charlize Theron and Chris Hemsworth, and Mirror Mirror, with Julia Roberts, Lily Collins and Armie Hammer.

In recent years, Disney has unveiled a string of live-action remakes of animated classics, including Cinderella, The Jungle Book, and Beauty and the Beast.

So far in 2019, Tim Burton's Dumbo and Guy Ritchie's Aladdin have hit cinemas, while Jon Favreau's The Lion King is set to be released in July.