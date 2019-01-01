Jane Fonda lands BAFTA Los Angeles honour

Jane Fonda is to be honoured by BAFTA Los Angeles with the Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for Excellence in Film.

Jane will pick up the accolade at the 2019 British Academy Britannia Awards, held on 25 October at The Beverly Hilton.

In a statement, British Academy of Film and Television Arts Los Angeles chair of the board, Kathryn Busby, praised the 81-year-old screen legend for her contribution to acting.

"Jane Fonda is and always has been an unstoppable force on stage, on screen and behind the camera. The legendary actress's illustrious career has spanned decades and awarded her with numerous accolades for the dozens of characters she has so brilliantly portrayed," Kathryn gushed. "We could not think of a more deserving recipient for this year's Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for Excellence in Film and are looking forward to honouring her outstanding achievements."

Previous recipients of the prize include Cate Blanchett, Matt Damon, Jodie Foster and Meryl Streep.

The British Academy Britannia Awards is the biggest BAFTA event held outside of the U.K. and will be streamed live in the U.S. and Canada.

Over her nearly 60-year career, Jane has picked up two other acting awards from BAFTA; in 1979 for Julia, and the following year for The China Syndrome. In addition, she bagged Oscars for '70s movies Klute and Coming Home.

The Barbarella star also has seven Golden Globes and an Emmy to her name.