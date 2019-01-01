NEWS Nicholas Hoult and Robert Pattinson screen testing for The Batman movie Newsdesk Share with :







Nicholas Hoult and Robert Pattinson are both reportedly trying on the Batsuit in a bid to land the role of DC Comics superhero Batman.



Just weeks after it was reported that Pattinson was Warner Bros. studio executives' top choice to play the Caped Crusader, an industry source has claimed British actor Hoult is also in the running for the role.



According to The Wrap reporter Umberto Gonzalez, both Pattinson, 33, and 29-year-old Hoult are currently testing for the part.



"BATMAN UPDATE: Robert Pattinson & Nicholas Hoult are screen testing for the role," he tweeted on Thursday. "I suspect they're screen testing in the Batsuit because Wardrobe Department will need full wardrobe test."



Gonzalez added: "The film will now start production in Q1 2020," giving the studio the rest of 2019 to secure the cast.



Fans immediately shared their thoughts on which actor is best suited to take over the role from Ben Affleck, who withdrew from The Batman film earlier this year.



"As someone who is a Hoult fan, I definitely think Pattinson would fit the role better...he has been excellent in all his recent roles," wrote one Twitter user, while another commented, "I wouldn't mind either of them getting it, but I secretly would love to see @NicholasHoult as the new Batman!"



Affleck was originally lined-up to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman after a three-movie stint as the iconic superhero, and at one stage, was set to direct from a script he had co-written.



Matt Reeves took over the movie in February 2017, however, and bosses from Warner Bros. confirmed to Deadline in January that Affleck, 46, will not be in the film, which is set to be released in the summer of 2021.



According to editors at UK Production News, the upcoming DC Extended Universe film will be shooting in London.