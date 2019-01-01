NEWS Kim Kardashian meets four-time murderer she's campaigning to release Newsdesk Share with :







Kim Kardashian has come face to face with a convicted killer on death row who she is trying to free.



The reality star, who is currently studying to become a lawyer, visited the notorious San Quentin State Prison in San Francisco, California on Thursday, where she spent two hours talking with quadruple murderer Kevin Cooper, editors at TMZ.com have reported.



The 61-year-old has been awaiting death in the compound since 1983 for the grisly murders of two parents, their 10-year-old daughter and her friend in Los Angeles, but Kardashian is convinced he has been framed and is campaigning for his release.



Last October, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star asked then-Governor of California Jerry Brown to look into Cooper's case, prompting him to order DNA testing on existing evidence. Brown's successor Gavin Newsom, who strongly opposes capital punishment, ordered additional testing in February.



During Cooper's appeal, a T-shirt believed to have belonged to the killer was found to have his blood, as well as test tube preservative on it. The mother-of-four believes this indicates the blood on the shirt had been put there from inside a test tube by the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department and not splattered on during the quadruple murder.



Witnesses of the event also claimed to have seen three white men driving away from the home, but officers built a case against Cooper instead.



While the pair are awaiting the results of the DNA tests, Cooper will not face execution as Governor Newsom has suspended all executions in the state while he is in office.