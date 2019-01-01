Sophie Turner wanted to keep Joe Jonas wedding a secret

Sophie Turner would have preferred to keep her last minute Las Vegas wedding to Joe Jonas a secret for a little longer.

The Game of Thrones actress tied the knot with the Jonas Brothers singer in Sin City after the Billboard Music Awards on 1 May (19) in front of a handful of famous loved ones, but their nuptials leaked quickly because DJ attendee Diplo live-streamed the event on his Instagram profile.

“Maybe not forever," Sophie tells PorterEdit on keeping her surprise wedding quiet. "I think at some point I would have had to stop saying ‘fiance,’ but yes, I would have kept it a secret.

"Marriage is a private thing between two people and I think that’s how it should always be. It’s not about the dress, it’s not about the food. It’s about being husband and wife, and being dedicated to each other forever.”

Although Sophie wishes she could have kept the news close to her chest for a while longer, in hindsight, she thinks her wedding news leak on Diplo's social media is hilarious.

“It’s tricky when people livestream it. It would have been better if no one had known, but I actually think it was funny," she laughs.

But Sophie's in-laws didn't think it was funny in the slightest, with Joe explaining his parents were upset by learning about the news online.

"The internet told them! I'm still trying to make it better!" he admits on the Friday night episode of The Graham Norton Show.