Laura Carmichael: 'It was mad to be back at Downton Abbey'

Laura Carmichael found it "mad to be back" with her old castmates while shooting the Downton Abbey movie.

The film, slated for release in September, will see Michelle Dockery return to her role as Lady Mary, alongside Joanne Froggatt as Anna Bates, Hugh Bonneville as Robert Crawley and Elizabeth McGovern as Cora Crawley.

And now Laura, who plays Lady Edith, has revealed to Collider that she had a lovely time filming with her friends.

"It was really cool. We had a really nice time. It was fantastic. Being around the dining room table again was like, 'I can’t believe we’re back here!' It was kind of bonkers. It was mad to be back, but just delightful to be back with friends," she gushed.

As a huge fan of the programme, Laura was very happy to see Michelle and Jim Carter, who plays butler Carson, back in their roles.

"As someone who loves the show, it was a thrill to see Jim Carter be Carson again, and (Michelle) be Lady Mary. It was like, ‘There you are! It’s you again!’ We see each other quite a lot, but to see them return to those characters, I found exciting. I hope we translate that, on screen.

"It feels like it’s been a long time, but also no time, at the same time. I think it’s a good distance. It’s good timing," the 32-year-old shared.

Laura is currently starring the Starz drama series The Spanish Princess, which is adapted from the novels of Philippa Gregory and follows the story of Catherine of Aragon, who became the first wife of King Henry VIII.

The British actress plays Maggie Pole, the aunt and mentor to Prince Arthur, and said she was able to understand her character's loss in the first few lines of the script.

"It’s a really cool part. I really like how you really know where she’s coming from," she added.