Tiffany Haddish treats foster care kids to suitcases

Tiffany Haddish has become a secret suitcase Santa for hundreds of foster kids because she recalls how she felt having to move through the system with a trash bag full of her belongings.

The comedienne and actress was placed in foster care after her mother suffered a car accident and could no longer look after her kids, and while Tiffany's four younger siblings were paired up in new homes, she was left to fend for herself.

"A lot of times when they move you around from house to house they throw your clothes in trash bags, and then it's like you're being moved around and it's like you and your clothes are garbage...," she tells David Letterman on his Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.

"You're trying to just figure out: 'I cleaned the bathrooms like they asked me to; why are they chucking me out of here? I really thought we were getting along. Why don't you like me...?' When you're a kid... all you know is they're making you throw your clothes in a bag and moving you somewhere.

"When I was, like, 13, I said, 'Man, if I ever get any kind of power, if I'm able to do anything, I'm gonna try to figure out a way to make sure kids don't feel like garbage, they don't feel like this', because it is the worst feeling in the world to just be having to just go... You'd come home from school and it'd be like, 'You're going over here now...', and just dropped in these strangers' houses.

"You don't know these people; these people don't know you. You don't know if they're gonna hurt you, if they're gonna be kind to you... It's nothing that's really yours apart from this trash bag."

Recalling her first suitcase, the Girls Trip star adds, "I felt like I was a traveller, like I had a purpose, like I'm a person... 'This is mine, my things are in here and wherever I go, I can take this with me and I'm going somewhere. I'm a human, I'm not garbage'."