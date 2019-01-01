Octavia Spencer whipped into shape for Ma role by fitness fanatic Mark Wahlberg

Octavia Spencer toned up for her lead role in Ma with the help of her notoriously buff friend Mark Wahlberg.

The stars became pals while working together on 2018 comedy Instant Family, and to get in shape for her titular role in the new horror hit, she leaned on Wahlberg, who is famous for getting up at 4am to workout everyday, for hardcore exercise encouragement.

“I’m not as fit as I need to me… and having a friendship with Mark Wahlberg definitely helps," she told Extra. "He sent me these amazing supplements that I take religiously, and I try to get 30 minutes of cardio in every day… I gotta get better, guys — I'm not there!”

Octavia even disturbed her sleep to meet him at the gym before dawn.

“I've done those early-morning workouts with him," she confirmed.

Meanwhile, Academy Award winner Octavia couldn't be more happy about the rave reviews Ma is receiving, revealing she loved playing killer Sue Ann in the scary movie.

“Black people always die within the first 15 minutes of a horror movie, and not only do I not die, I get to kill everybody, so it was like, ‘Ha-ha, how can I turn this down?!’," she laughed, before spelling out the benefits of stepping into a more villainous role.

"Sue Ann has a story, and it wasn't a very pretty story, and because of that she's stuck in her adolescence… She has to take from each character the thing that they value most," Spencer explained. “I wanted to do something very different. You only live once, so it's all about taking risks.”