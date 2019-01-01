The Intruder director praises Dennis Quaid’s ‘epic’ performance

Director Deon Taylor has gushed over Dennis Quaid’s “epic” performance in The Intruder.

The new psychological-thriller film follows couple Scott and Annie (Michael Ealy and Meagan Good) as they buy a house in the country, only to realise its previous owner Charlie, as portrayed by Quaid, refuses to let it go.

While the character marks a major departure for the Hollywood star, who is known for movies like Far From Heaven and The Rookie, Taylor has now shared that he was wowed by Quaid’s transformation.

“He is epic,” he said in a video interview for Collider.com, before recalling how he approached the 65-year-old actor about the part. “I wrote Dennis Quaid a letter, he responded to my letter – which was already like, ‘What’s happening now?’ He called me on the phone, and you know, for me, it was the first time I reminded myself of my mom. Dennis called and was like, ‘Deon!’ and I was going, ‘Oh my God!’ He was like, ‘I love this, I want to do it, I want to do it, do it.’ You get that type of energy, you just go with it.”

Taylor went on to explain that they shot the film in just 24 days. But he is extremely pleased with the final result, especially as he spent a lot time considering the parts of the movie that he would find scary or scream at.

“I had a chance to go watch the movie with an audience and just seeing it on a screen… it all just collides together. It’s just such a blessing,” the director added. “I’m just happy people are responding. You know, just for all the independent filmmakers man, this is like a beautiful moment… I represent the people that have hope and want to make movies.”

The Intruder is now showing in U.S. cinemas and lands in the U.K. in July.