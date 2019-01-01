Khloe Kardashian goes to high school prom with her biggest fan

Khloe Kardashian went to a high school prom with one of her biggest fans.

The 34-year-old relived her teenage years as she accompanied Narbeh to the bash on Friday (31May19) in Burbank, California.

The lucky fan has more than 237,000 followers, and he regularly posts pictures of himself with the reality stars and reposts the famous family’s content.

Narbeh, who also met Khloe's older sister Kim Kardashian, shared snaps from his unforgettable prom on Instagram.

“Took @khloekardashian as my date to prom... so many more photos to come. I’m feeling over the moon,” he captioned three photos of the two of them posing in a photo booth.

In the first picture, they smile cheek to cheek while holding a sign that says, “You had me at open bar.”

Narbeh later clarified that the sign was a joke. "It’s a high school prom there would never be an open bar,” he explained.

In the other two snaps, the mother-of-one, who wore a black long-sleeved dress with cutout detailing, gives Narbeh a kiss on the cheek.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star later commented on the high school student's Instagram post with four red heart emojis.

According to the background of the photo booth, Narbeh attends Herbert Hoover High School in Glendale, California.

Narbeh also shared Instagram Stories from the night. “My special prom date @khloekardashian,” he captioned one video of the two posing for the camera.

“You guys, look how pretty my prom date is!” he exclaims in a second video. “We’re going to prom!” Khloe replied, before asking jokingly, “Where are we going to prom?”

“Taking everything in & enjoying my night! Thank you for the love. I feel amazed,” Narbeh wrote later in the night on his Instagram Story. “I see your comments. I appreciate you all!”

Khloe isn't the only Kardashian/Jenner family member to go to prom with a fan.

Back in April 2017, Kylie Jenner surprised Sacramento high school student Albert Ochoa as his date, accompanying him to the Rio Americano High School prom along with Jordyn Woods.