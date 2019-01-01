Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi hospitalised after allergic reaction

Kylie Jenner spent the day at hospital with her daughter Stormi on Sunday after the 16-month-old suffered an allergic reaction.

The make-up mogul revealed the news to her followers on social media, but reassured her fans that the tot, whose dad is rapper Travis Scott, is now recovering at home.

Alongside an Instagram picture of a sleeping Stormi wrapped up in a blanket, Kylie wrote: "Spent the day in the hospital with my baby. She had an allergic reaction but is 100 per cent okay now and we are home.

"Nothing else matters when these things happen. God bless all the moms with sick babies. I'm sending so much love and positive energy your way."

Kylie didn't go into any further details about the nature of Stormi's allergic reaction.

Earlier this year, Kylie's mother Kris Jenner revealed her grandson Saint, whose parents are Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, had suffered an allergic reaction to grass - which led to him also being rushed to hospital.

In an interview with Refinery29 ahead of Mother's Day in America last month, the momager was asked to recall the most memorable late-night phone call she's received about one of her nine grandchildren.

"The most recent one that comes to mind is a week ago or so when we went to Palm Springs and Saint, my little grandson, we discovered he might be allergic to grass," Kris said. "We ended up in the E.R., but all is well – we figured it out."

Kim previously revealed how stressed she'd been about the incident in a Twitter exchange with a fan, but hadn't given any details about the reaction itself.

When the fan commented she always seems so calm, Kim replied: "It doesn't benefit you to not be calm. But let me tell you when one of my kids get injured or anything and I'm screaming and freaking everyone out. I did it this weekend when my Sainty had an allergic reaction and I jumped over the table like a hurdle lol (laughed out loud) Screamed call 911 and (sister) Khloe had to calm me down! I'm either super zen or so dramatic!"