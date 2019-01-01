Johnny Depp devotees start petitions calling for his Pirates of the Caribbean return

Pirates of the Caribbean fans are trying to get Johnny Depp reinstated as Captain Jack Sparrow for the upcoming sixth instalment of the swashbuckling film series.

Johnny has helmed the role since 2003's The Curse of the Black Pearl, but was let go in December after executives at Disney decided to freshen up the franchise after the poor performance of 2017's Dead Men Tell No Tales.

The news hasn't gone down well with fans though, and numerous petitions have popped up calling for Johnny's return.

One, started by user Femke on change.org, explains: "I want to keep Johnny Depp as jack sparrow because he made the films extra fun and I just can't think about a pirates 6 without Johnny Depp."

So far it has received close to 15,000 signatures.

A second on the change.org website, which fan Riza Siddiqui is behind, has garnered 5,000 signatures.

In her plea for the 55-year-old's return to the role, which won him his first Oscar nomination in 2004, Riza said: "Can you imagine someone else portraying this instead of him? Or no Jack Sparrow at all? Disney is rebooting Dead Men Tell No Tales because of its box office but don't they know that without Johnny Depp or Jack Sparrow they will sink, they will never be able to reach that horizon they are looking for. Even if it means nothing to you but please, sign this petition for the ones who REALLY want Johnny Depp as their Captain of the Black Pearl!

"They have to bring him back to rule the seas again or we will never watch any Pirates of the Caribbean movie without our Captain."

She also flagged that his personal life was to blame for his sacking. Among his legal woes at the moment is a lawsuit from his former lawyers for allegedly failing to pay for their services and a nasty court battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard, who has claimed Johnny was physically and mentally abusive to her during their two-year union - accusations he denies.