Beanie Feldstein starstruck over Booksmart co-star Lisa Kudrow

Beanie Feldstein struggled to keep her cool around Lisa Kudrow when they shared scenes together in Booksmart.

In the new coming-of-age comedy, the Lady Bird actress and co-star Kaitlyn Dever play best friends Molly and Amy, and the Friends star portrays Amy's supportive mum.

But Beanie, who is Jonah Hill's younger sister, didn't realise she'd be sharing scenes with her idol when she signed on for Olivia Wilde's directorial debut, and really had to keep her inner voice silent on set when she was around.

"I'm the number one Lisa Kudrow fan on this earth," she told WENN. "I have a sticker of her on my computer. She was literally one of the biggest things to ever happen to me.

"I find her to be the loveliest human being ever to exist. She is remarkable to watch. I'm such a fan that it was hard for me to function as a human being.

"In one scene, I was lying on the bed, and the first thing that came to my mind, as I was fake strumming the autoharp, was one of (Lisa's Friends character) Phoebe's songs on Friends: 'Monica, Monica, have a Happy Hanukkah.' In my head, I was singing this, and I kept telling myself, 'Beanie, if you sing that out loud, I swear to God... Keep it together, Feldstein. Mother of God, do not mess this up!'"

The 25-year-old previously told WENN that she lived with Kaitlyn while shooting the film and it helped them become best friends like their characters.

"It was at Olivia's suggestion that we room together, and Kaitlyn and I looked at each other and said, 'Let's do it,'" she said. "Living together has made us the best of friends. It's been wonderful. We love each other."