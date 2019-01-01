Paris Hilton: 'Sofia Richie is like my little sister'

Paris Hilton is constantly amazed by close friend Sofia Richie's "maturity".

The 38-year-old DJ starred alongside Sofia's sister Nicole Richie in reality series The Simple Life, and Paris has now shared she's developed a close bond with the 20-year-old model, who she considers "a sister" rather than a friend.

“She is so amazing. I love her,” Paris told Us Weekly. “She’s like my little sister. I’ve known her since she was born and now to see her grow up into this amazing, beautiful woman. She’s so mature and has such a good head on her shoulders."

She went on to share that, while she's always on hand to offer Sofia advice, she never has to give her younger pal any tips.

“She literally has such great style,” Paris enthused. “She doesn’t even need fashion advice. She gets it. She’s like this fashionista. It’s so fun.”

Sofia has previously spoken about her bond with the hotel heiress, calling her “one of my closest friends in the industry”.

“It’s really nice to have her kind of, as like a sister, because she’s been through it all and she gives the best advice and she wants the best for me and she sees how my path is going,” she revealed in a 2016 interview with Wonderland magazine. “She’s really rooting for me and giving me the best tips, how to avoid certain things and how to be the best version of myself that I can be.”

During a recent appearance on U.S. late night TV show Watch What Happens Live, Paris told host Andy Cohen she and Nicole, 37, remain good friends.

"I love Nicole, we were actually texting, like, three days ago," she insisted.