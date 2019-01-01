Mindy Kaling wrote Late Night character for Emma Thompson

Mindy Kaling wrote the lead role in Late Night for Emma Thompson and had no back-up plan if she'd turned the part down.

While penning the script for her new comedy, the Ocean's 8 star only had the British actress in mind for the role of veteran late-night talk show host Katherine Newbury, who is struggling to stay relevant and compete against fresher programmes in the ratings.

During an appearance on Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Mindy revealed that she was so focused on giving her idol Emma a comedy role that she had no plan B had the Oscar winner turned her down.

"She's done so much drama and not that much comedy, but she's really funny and came from comedy," Mindy told Ellen. "It was a stupid thing to do. I'm in L.A. creepily writing this movie about a woman I was a fan of. She's hilarious and never gets to do funny parts. She just turned 60, and I was excited to see her in this kind of role."

In addition to writing her first feature film, the 39-year-old produces and stars in the flick, playing Molly Patel, who is employed to add diversity to Katherine's writing team, which consists of only white males.

As part of her commitment to diversity in her projects, Mindy hired Nisha Ganatra, who is also of Indian descent, as director, and the filmmaker was full of praise for The Mindy Project creator during a recent chat with Variety.

"She just put her money where her mouth is," she said. "A lot of people talked about inclusion and hiring women directors and hiring directors of colour, (but) very few are actually doing it. And Mindy did it on her first movie out. She could have gone with that really experienced white dude, but she didn't, and that says a lot."

Nisha's previous directing projects include Chutney Popcorn and Cosmopolitan as well as episodes of TV shows Transparent and Shameless.