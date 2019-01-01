Amber Heard accuses Johnny Depp of perjury

Amber Heard has accused her ex-husband Johnny Depp of perjuring himself in the latest round of their $50 million (£38 million) defamation battle.

Earlier this year, the Pirates of the Caribbean star filed a lawsuit in Virginia accusing his ex of fabricating evidence he was violent towards her, after she penned a piece for The Washington Post in 2018 implying she was a domestic violence victim.

Heard, 33, has now responded to the suit, claiming he has lied to the court about a huge argument that is at the centre of her domestic abuse allegations.

According to legal documents obtained by U.S. website The Blast, Heard states Depp has "clearly perjured himself claiming that there was only one 911 call reporting his abuse on the evening of May 21, 2016."

The Aquaman star's legal team claim public records of Los Angeles Police Department call logs show that in addition to Heard contacting police, her pal, the author iO Tillett Wright, 33, called 911 earlier in the evening reporting Depp's "violent and destructive behaviour".

Her lawyers are calling for the 55-year-old star to be "held responsible for submitting provably false and misleading, and in any event, irrelevant -statements in his declaration."

Depp's legal team have pointed out that in her own later call to police, Heard only referred to the altercation as a "verbal" dispute and his attorney Adam Waldman told The Blast the allegations are a "hoax" designed to allow the actress to "masquerade" as a leader of the feminist #MeToo movement.

The warring former couple were married for 15 months before she filed for divorce in 2016. He alleges she injured him during their relationship, and that she also used make-up to fake bruises in a bid to claim he abused her.

Heard is also requesting that the defamation case be moved out of Virginia to her local jurisdiction in California. A judge has yet to decide.