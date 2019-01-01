Nicolas Cage officially divorced

Nicolas Cage is officially divorced from his wife of 69 days, Erika Koike.

The Con Air star, 55, married Erika in Las Vegas on 23 March, but sought to annul the marriage just four days later.

According to court records obtained by TMZ.com, a judge in Clark County, Nevada has now made their split official, granting their divorce on Friday.

When seeking the annulment, Nicolas claimed their union was based on fraud, because his bride didn't disclose her criminal history and her relationship with another person.

She challenged the claim their union was fraudulent, and requested spousal support. Editors at TMZ also reported that the former couple settled for a divorce rather than an annulment, though it is unclear if Erika is getting support.

The pair first went public with their romance in April 2018, when they were spotted in Puerto Rico, where the screen star was shooting a film.

This is the actor's fourth failed marriage - he was previously wed to Patricia Arquette from 1995 to 2001, to Lisa Marie Presley for three months in 2002 and he divorced Alice Kim, the mother of his 13-year-old son Kal-El, in 2016.