Kim Kardashian criticised for working with convicted murderer by victim's mother

Kim Kardashian has been accused of causing "immense pain" to families of the victims of a convicted murderer she has pledged to free.

The mother-of-four has become a criminal justice reform advocate in recent months, helping Alice Marie Johnson win clemency from U.S. President Donald Trump last year, decades after the 63-year-old great-grandmother was handed a life sentence for a low-level drug charge.

Kim, who is also studying for a law degree, went on to spearhead campaigns for others in similar situations, and has now turned her attention to Kevin Cooper. The 61-year-old is on death row in San Quentin, serving time for four murders committed in Chino Hills, California, in the 1980s. Kim visited Cooper in prison last week and, according to his attorney Norman Hile, spent two hours speaking to the inmate and strategising on how to get him exonerated of the crimes. Cooper has always maintained his innocence.

However, Mary Ann Hughes - the mother of Marty Hughes, who was killed in 1983 - has spoken out and urged the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star to reconsider teaming up with Cooper.

"It makes me feel sick to my stomach and I pity her," she told TMZ.com. "For what she's doing to us, there's nothing to justify what she's doing to us, the immense pain she is causing us."

Insisting she's certain Cooper is guilty of her son's murder, Hughes suggested Kim should look over the 94-page evidence file linked to the case before she makes her mind up.

She added that she doesn't believe the reality star has read all the paperwork, because if she had, she "would be sick to her stomach to be in the same room with him."

Since Kim has been working with Cooper, she has successfully lobbied two California governors - Jerry Browns and Gavin Newsom - to order new DNA testing in the case.