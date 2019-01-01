David Copperfield to perform patriotic magic trick to mark Flag Day

Illusionist David Copperfield will mark Flag Day on 14 June (19) by performing a patriotic trick at Washington, D.C.'s Smithsonian National Museum of American History.

In what will be the first magic stunt of its kind at the museum, Copperfield will attempt to replace the missing 15th star of the original Star-Spangled Banner from the War of 1812 - a symbol which has been missing for over a century.

Copperfield will also join the museum's director, Anthea Hartig, and curator of the Star-Spangled Banner, Jennifer Jones, to talk about the flag's significance.

"The Star-Spangled Banner is one of our nation's most treasured objects, a lasting symbol of this country's promise," said Hartig. "The Smithsonian and Copperfield partnership allows us to spark the public's imagination and capture their curiosity to learn more about our flag."

The flag inspired Francis Scott Key to pen what became the American National Anthem. After the battle, the banner, which flew over Fort McHenry in Baltimore, Maryland, remained with the family of Lt. Colonel George Armistead.

"In the tradition of relic worship, family members permitted 'souveniring' or the snipping of small pieces from the flag," a museum spokesperson explains. "One star was cut out for some official person but who that person was is unknown to historians.

"The family loaned the Star-Spangled Banner to the Smithsonian in 1907 and gifted it in 1912 to be shared with the nation. The flag now measures 30 x 34 feet due to a number of factors, including damage from flying over the Fort for at least a year following the battle, the cutting of damaged and frayed ends as part of repairs and the practice of souveniring."