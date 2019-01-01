NEWS Ellie Kemper pregnant Newsdesk Share with :







Actress Ellie Kemper is expecting her second child.



The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star's stylist, Jessica Paster, let the news slip via Instagram last week, by posting shots of Ellie in a red snakeskin outfit at an industry event on Friday, and referred to her as a "beautiful mommy to be".



Ellie responded by commenting: "You ace it every time, Jess!!!" And now an insider has confirmed she's pregnant to editors at People.com.



She made no reference to her pregnancy in her most recent Instagram post, which showed her delivering a speech to graduates at Princeton University. In a series of photos, Ellie can be seen wearing a simple black dress that kept any bump hidden.



Kemper and her husband, writer/producer Michael Koman, first became parents in 2016, when their son James was born.



The 39-year-old announced her first pregnancy during an appearance on U.S. talk programme The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, when she revealed that Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt creator Tina Fey was the first person to know.



After welcoming James, who turns three in August, The Office star told People how "nuts" and difficult" motherhood was, and how she felt guilty going back to work on the TV sitcom.



"It's very complicated because you feel guilty either way, but I think that'll be a lifetime of feeling guilt," she said. "No matter what you do, I think that's just what happens when you're a parent."



The Netflix comedy came to an end after four seasons in January, but it was recently announced that the cast would be reuniting for a one-off interactive episode which is set to air in 2020.