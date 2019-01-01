NEWS Diane Kruger replacing Marion Cotillard in spy thriller 355 Newsdesk Share with :







Diane Kruger has been tapped to replace Marion Cotillard in Jessica Chastain's star-studded spy thriller 355.



The Inception star was unveiled as part of the line-up alongside Chastain, Lupita Nyong'o, Penelope Cruz, and Fan Bingbing at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival in France, when the international espionage movie was announced, but it was reported in May that Cotillard had withdrawn from the project for personal reasons.

Now, director Simon Kinberg has revealed he has recruited the Inglourious Basterds star for the role.



"I'm so ecstatic to have an actress of her calibre to round out this extraordinary cast," he said to Variety of the German actress.



Chastain came up with the idea for an all-female ensemble spy thriller and pitched it to her X-Men: Dark Phoenix director Kinberg, who has since co-written the script with Theresa Rebeck.



"I brought the idea to Simon, told him about the actresses I was thinking of, and he was so sweet. He said, 'I want to do it with you,'" Jessica told Deadline back in Cannes. "Then I called all the women, told them what I was envisioning and that I wanted it to be a collaborative process, and how we would all create this together... Every single actress I called said yes."



The Help star previously assured fans she would be recruiting "eye candy" male roles and has since cast Avengers' Sebastian Stan and her Zero Dark Thirty co-star Edgar Ramirez.



Chastain and Bingbing were on the Cannes jury in 2017 when Kruger was awarded the Best Actress prize for In the Fade. Her latest movie, The Operative, recently debuted at the Berlin Film Festival, and she is also set to appear in biographical drama Butterfly in the Typewriter.



Production on 355 is set to begin in July, with location shoots set for Paris, London and Morocco.