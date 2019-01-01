David Lynch to receive honorary Oscar

David Lynch is set to receive an honorary Oscar at the 2019 Governors Awards.

The Oscar-nominated director will be given the award alongside actress Geena Davis, Native American actor Wes Studi and Italian filmmaker Lina Wertmuller at the 11th annual prizegiving on 27 October (19).

Davis, who picked up a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role in 1988's The Accidental Tourist and a Best Actress nomination for Thelma & Louise, will receive The Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

The award, also an Oscar statuette, is given "to an individual in the motion picture arts and sciences whose humanitarian efforts have brought credit to the industry."

Lynch, Studi and Wertmuller will receive Honorary Oscars for career achievements.

The honours, as voted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Board of Governors in a special session, were announced on Monday.

The 73-year-old filmmaker, musician and artist has had a prolific career, and landed his first Oscar nominations for his 1980 movie, The Elephant Man, with nods for Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay.

He went on to be recognised for his filmmaking efforts with two more Best Director nominations - for 1986's Blue Velvet and 2001's Mulholland Drive.

Studi has appeared in numerous award-winning films including Dances With Wolves, Last Of The Mohicans, The New World, Heat and Avatar. The 71-year-old, who is an activist of Cherokee descent, becomes the first Native American actor to receive an Oscar.

Wertmuller became the first woman to receive an Academy Award nomination for directing back in 1976 for her Italian-language movie, Seven Beauties. Known for focusing on political and social issues, the 90-year-old screenwriter and filmmaker went on to write and direct films including Swept Away in 1974.