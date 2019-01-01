Marlon Wayans defends teenage daughter against 'ignorant' trolls

Marlon Wayans hit back against "ignorant" trolls after facing criticism for a post celebrating his gay daughter.

The 46-year-old shared a snap of daughter Amai, 19, on his Instagram page, with the image showing the teenager displaying the soles of her sneakers - which were painted in the rainbow colours of the Pride flag celebrating LBGTQ communities.

"Happy pride to my pride and joy," Marlon wrote alongside the image. "I wouldn't change one effing thing about you. Love you to the moon around the sun through the galaxies and back again."

While many of Marlon's followers praised him for the touching post, others had some less than positive remarks to make.

"She's not old enough to understand what that's really all about. You have the power to change lives Bro, don't teach her that," one person commented.

Unwilling to take the criticism, Marlon defended his daughter, replying: "She's 19. She is who she is until or until she don't choose different. Love her for her not what I want her to be."

Another of the White Chicks star's followers suggested he should delete the nasty remarks, writing: "I'm sure you can delete these negative comments. Let's keep this happy. Why some people have to be so opinionated. Praying they drown in their own negativity."

In his response, Marlon explained that he had made the decision to keep the comments up on the profile for an important reason.

"I thought of erasing them but I need the world to see the ignorance that still exist (sic)," he replied. "Objective without obstacles is a worthless triumph. We all will some day get to unconditional love. Because of my daughter i am one step closer. I am not God, i don't judge i just LOVE. And still pray for the haters because i refuse to judge them too i just love."