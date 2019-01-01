Charlize Theron to be honoured with American Cinematheque Award

Charlize Theron has been chosen to receive the prestigious American Cinematheque Award.

The 43-year-old Oscar-winning actress, producer and humanitarian was selected by the non-profit arts organisation for her efforts as an "extraordinary filmmaker in the entertainment industry".

Previous recipients of the major Hollywood prize include Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, Jodie Foster, Nicole Kidman, Julia Roberts, Samuel L. Jackson, Matthew McConaughey, Amy Adams and last year's honouree, Bradley Cooper.

This year’s ceremony is set for 8 November at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.

A second honour, the yet-to-be-announced Sid Grauman Award, will also be presented at the gala benefit, which raises funds for year-round programming of the American Cinematheque.

The organisation said Theron was the unanimous choice of the board of directors.

"Charlize Theron is making a significant contribution to the art of motion pictures while breaking through outmoded limitations on what an actress and producer can do. It is obvious from her career that her immense talent cannot be categorised or confined," American Cinematheque chairman Rick Nicita said as he announced the recipient of the 33rd annual award.

The South African actress won the Best Actress Oscar for her depiction of serial killer Aileen Wuornos in Monster in 2004. She was nominated for a second Academy Award two years later for North Country, and most recently starred opposite Seth Rogen in Long Shot.

Next up for the mother-of-two is voicing Morticia Addams in The Addams Family, and playing former Fox News journalist Megyn Kelly in the upcoming Roger Ailes biopic, which she is also co-producing.