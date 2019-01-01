Zoe Kravitz: 'First 10 years of my career have been about proving myself'

Zoe Kravitz feels like she's finally proven herself as an actress, after years of fearing she was landing roles because of her famous parents.

Zoe, who is the daughter of Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet, has confessed in an interview for the July 2019 issue of British Vogue magazine that it took her a long time to believe in her talent, as she feared she was being cast due to her family name.

"When I got into acting school, I never knew if it was because of my audition or my last name," the 30-year-old shared. "But I'm slowly learning that no director will hire me because of my surname."

The struggle for acceptance is nothing new for Zoe, however, as she admitted she always felt out of place during her school years, as she was surrounded by "wealthy white kids".

"School was hard for me. My peers were wealthy white kids - jocks and cheerleaders - and I felt super alienated," she confessed. "On the cusp of being a teenager you're trying to figure out who you are, and when there is no reflection of you anywhere you look, you feel like a freak."

The Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them actress went on to reflect that her own self-doubt propelled her to work harder to ensure she was being recognised for her talent, because she was determined not to fail.

"The first 10 years of my career have been about proving myself," Zoe insisted. "I now finally feel like I'm in a place where I'm able to say, 'I deserve this,' and 'I worked really hard.' I'm getting better."