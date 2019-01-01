Max George sets record straight over Meghan Markle text rumours

Former The Wanted star Max George has hit back at rumours Meghan, Duchess of Sussex messaged him before she met Britain's Prince Harry.

It was reported earlier this year that former Suits star Meghan had reached out to the singer back in 2015 when she was single and hunting for an "English man" to fall in love with.

However, as Max appeared on U.K. TV show This Morning on Tuesday, he set the record straight about the allegations.

As host Phillip Schofield jokingly questioned whether he'd been "texting Meghan?", Max, 30, replied: "I don't know where that came from. I did read something over the weekend but I also read that she was looking for an Englishman. I don't know why they're doing this to her at the moment."

Insisting there was "nothing from my side", Phillip then asked Max if there was anything "from her side", to which he insisted, "No, there wasn't."

A source told Britain's The Sun newspaper earlier this year that Meghan and Max had got in touch on Twitter, adding: "Meghan was reaching out to a number of celebrities in the U.K. as she spent more time there.

"Max was one of the biggest stars in pop music at the time and they connected on Twitter. They swapped a few messages and had a lovely conversation but in the end nothing came out of it - she met her husband soon after."

Meghan married Prince Harry and became the Duchess of Sussex in May 2018. They welcomed their first child, son Archie, in May.