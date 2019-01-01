Chris Hemsworth backs Idris Elba as next James Bond

Chris Hemsworth has backed his Thor co-star Idris Elba to take over the role of James Bond.

Daniel Craig is playing James Bond for a fifth and reportedly final time, currently shooting Bond 25 in Jamaica, but speculation has reached fever pitch over who will inherit the British super-spy's mantle.

Speaking to Variety, Hemsworth - whose own name has also been put in the mix - admitted that while he's open to the idea of playing the iconic spy in a future movie, he also likes another actor for the role.

"My vote would be Idris (Elba)," he told Variety of his Thor co-star. "I think he'd give it a different sort of swagger, too, and each time someone new comes into the role, I think you've got to offer up something different."

Hemsworth's endorsement echoes that of Bond star Dame Judi Dench, who played MI6 chief 'M' in seven Bond films before her character was killed off in 2012's Skyfall.

"I think he would be a brilliant Bond," enthused the actress, who is starring alongside Elba in movie musical Cats, told The Daily Telegraph in March.

However, the British actor, who recently married Sabrina Dhowre in Marrakesh, Morocco, previously dismissed the chatter - insisting he hasn't been approached by anyone involved in the franchise, and is "too old" to play Bond.

Elba, is keeping busy meanwhile, as he is producing a new stage show, Tree, which will soon premiere at Manchester International Festival in England. He will also begin a weekly residency DJing at club Hi! Ibiza, from 10 June until 4 October, alongside superstar DJ David Guetta.