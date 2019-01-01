Stan Lee's daughter sues former business manager

Comic book icon Stan Lee's daughter is suing his business manager, accusing him of ripping off her dad.

Joan Celia Lee, who runs the late Marvel hero's estate, claims Max Anderson took advantage of Stan in his later years, while booking his memorabilia meet and greets.

She alleges her dad had no idea what he was signing when the former security guard presented him with contracts because Lee suffered from severe degeneration of his vision, and in her documents, obtained by TMZ, she says Anderson forced her father to give him "total control" of his business affairs.

She also claims Anderson was taking cash from her father, claiming $700,000 (£552,000) for himself from one $800,000 (£631,000) pay day at a New York fan convention, while overworking her dad at events.

Joan reveals she fired Anderson in March, 2018, eight months before her father's death, when she realised what had been going on.

She's suing the business manager and two other former employees for elder abuse, breach of contract and stealing.

Meanwhile, another former business manager, Keya Morgan, was arrested last month (May19) and is now facing one felony count of false imprisonment of an elder and three felony counts of grand theft from an elder or dependent adult.

He has been accused of embezzling or misappropriating almost $5 million (£3.9 million) from Lee, according to documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court last year (18).

The false imprisonment charge is linked to allegations Morgan moved Lee to an isolated location away from his friends and family towards the end of his life.