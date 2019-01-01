NEWS Woody Allen lines up cast for new film amid scandal Newsdesk Share with :







Christoph Waltz and Gina Gershon have signed on to star in Woody Allen's new movie.



As many of his former leading ladies have vowed never to work with him again following his adopted daughter Dylan's ongoing claims he abused her when she was a child, Woody is choosing to get on with his life and career, hiring a largely European cast for a new untitled project, slated to begin filming next month (Jul19) in Spain.



Bosses at Spanish film company Mediapro, who worked with the director on Vicky Cristina Barcelona and Midnight In Paris, are financing the romantic comedy, which centres upon a married American couple who attend the San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain.



"At Mediapro, we’ve been working with Woody Allen for 14 years," a statement from representatives at the company reads. "His films, like every project the group produces, have a unique personality. This latest movie has all the ingredients to be right up there along with what we’ve become accustomed to from a director of Woody Allen’s talent: an intelligent script and a first-rate international cast.



"In addition, we’re delighted to be able to shoot the movie in a city such as San Sebastian, which has such strong ties to cinema."



Allen is currently in a heated battle with Amazon executives after he filed a $68 million (£52.4 million) breach of contract lawsuit against the firm in February (19), claiming they were refusing to release his new movie in accordance with a four-film deal they agreed in 2015.



The Amazon bosses shelved Allen's 2018 film A Rainy Day in New York and terminated their deal with him following remarks he made to the media regarding the actresses who have expressed regret about working with him, insisting he had never been sexually inappropriate towards them and their comments were based on an old "discredited" allegation.