Jennifer Lawrence: 'Saying yes to Cooke Maroney's proposal was easiest decision ever'

Jennifer Lawrence didn't hesitate to say yes when Cooke Maroney asked her to marry him.

The American Hustle actress got engaged to art dealer Cooke back in February after a whirlwind romance.

And as she attended the Los Angeles premiere of X-Men: Dark Phoenix on Tuesday night, the 28-year-old spoke about her engagement for the first time, admitting she didn't even have to hesitate before saying yes.

"Well, he's just the best person I've ever met in my whole life," Jennifer told Entertainment Tonight of her fiance. "It was a very, very easy decision."

Cooke wasn't on hand to walk the red carpet with Jennifer at Tuesday's premiere, but the Oscar-winning actress looked stunning in a plunging black dress and diamond jewellery as she posed for photographers.

The film marks what is likely the actress' last outing as mutant Mystique, but one thing the star won't miss is having to sit for hours in the make-up chair to get her character's blue skin.

"I don't even think I'll do ageing make-up ever - just nothing. Stop painting my face, except for this," she laughed. "It's tough. It's a long time in the make-up chair."

Jennifer and Cooke started dating a year ago after they were introduced by the actress' best pal, Laura Simpson. They went public with the romance the following month, before vacationing together in Rome and Paris in August.