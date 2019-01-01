Chris Hemsworth 'had no money' before landing Thor role

Chris Hemsworth was determined to make his acting career a success so he could pay off his parents' house for them.

The Men in Black: International actor, who had a recurring role on Australian soap opera Home and Away from 2004 to 2007, has admitted in a new interview that he once questioned his career choice when he was "running out of money".

But his passion for the industry and desire to help out his mum and dad encouraged him to keep going.

"I wanted to pay off their house, initially," he told Variety. "That was my sort of thing."

Chris went on to consider, however, that his ambition may have worked against him, and caused him to miss out on jobs, including the 2009 hit G.I. Joe: The Rise of the Cobra and the role of Gambit in X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

While the star revealed he "had no money" before landing the titular role in the 2011 Marvel Comics Universe flick Thor, he suggested he may have had more success in other auditions if hadn't felt so under pressure.

"I almost put too much pressure on myself," the 35-year-old sighed. "If I hadn't taken it upon myself to take care of my family, I might have been more relaxed."

But Chris has no regrets over the way his career eventually played out, and feels "energised" to reprise the role that secured his Hollywood status following the release of Avengers: Endgame.

"I'd still love to do more, to be honest," he said. "And I don't know what the plan is. I feel like we've opened up such a different character. I feel more energised for the possibility of where it could go.

"But I'll use that in other places and other characters if it's the end here."