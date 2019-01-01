Jennifer Aniston indicates Friends cast is game for reunion show

Jennifer Aniston has indicated she and her Friends castmates "would do" a reunion show if asked.

In a clip to promote her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, Aniston, who played Rachel Green, gave fans the biggest hint yet that a reunion of the cast of the beloved sitcom, which ran for 10 seasons from 1994, could be on the cards.

When asked again about the possibility of returning to the hit show for a revival, she stated to DeGeneres: "Ohhhkay. Why not? You know what, because, listen, I told you this. I would do it."

Last year, Jennifer told chat show host James Corden a follow-up may not happen because co-stars Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer were not keen. However, the actress now thinks her co-stars, including Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox, would definitely be on board.

"The girls would do it. And the boys would do it, I'm sure," the 50-year-old added. "Listen. Anything could happen."

When DeGeneres previously asked Aniston if a Friends reunion was "even in the realm of possibility" she jokingly responded: "Anything is a possibility, Ellen. Anything. I mean, George Clooney got married."

However, several of the Friends stars have voiced their reservations over the years, including Cox, who played Monica Geller. The 54-year-old admitted she is unsure about where the story would pick up from.

"I don't know if there's a way to redo it," she commented to People last October. "I just don't see it happening."

While in March 2018, LeBlanc - who portrayed Joey Tribbiani - emphatically told Mail Online: "I don't want to do it - simple... Put bluntly, I don't think anybody wants to see an old Joey having a colonoscopy."