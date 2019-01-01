Jessica Chastain wears cast to Dark Phoenix premiere after wrist surgery

Jessica Chastain wore a wrist cast on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of X-Men: Dark Phoenix on Tuesday night.

The 42-year-old actress looked stunning in her cream Toni Maticevski asymmetric top and trousers as she walked the red carpet at the premiere, but failed to distract attention from the large black cast on her right wrist.

Jessica was forced to wear the bulky accessory as she recently had an operation, which she told fans about in an Instagram video earlier in the week.

"Guess who's having surgery tomorrow? On my wrist," the Oscar-nominated actress said in the clip as she showed off a support on the injured wrist. "So I have a few hours before cut off when I'm not allowed to eat anything. What should my last meal be?"

Jessica stars as the villainous alien Vuk in the new movie, in which Game of Thrones beauty Sophie Turner plays the title role of Jean Grey/Phoenix.

While fans have been eagerly awaiting the latest instalment in the X-Men franchise, early reviews of the film have been less than complimentary.

Editors at Collider.com called the movie "a horrendously muddled picture that doesn't know what it wants to be about as it clumsily tries to weave in set pieces and a battle among X-Men," while a reviewer at The Guardian concluded: "The point of a phoenix, dark or otherwise, is that it rises from the flames. But these are the flames in which this franchise has finally gone down."