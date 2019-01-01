Idris Elba: 'I never planned to get married again'

Idris Elba had sworn off marriage before he fell head over heels in love with his new wife Sabrina Dhowre.

The 46-year-old has been married twice before and struggled to imagine himself tying the knot again before he found "love at first sight" with his American spouse in a jazz bar in Vancouver, Canada, in 2017.

The couple held a lavish wedding ceremony in Marrakesh, Morocco in April, with photos of the occasion appearing in British Vogue magazine.

"We've been literally inseparable since we met," he told the publication. "You know, I'm 47 this year, been married and lived a full life before I even met Sabrina. It wasn't something that I wanted to do, get married again. But...

"Sabrina has deepened friendships with people I've known longer than (her), nurturing the best side of me to make me connect to my friends more."

The Thor actor was previously married to Hanne 'Kim' Norgaard, with whom he shares 17-year-old daughter Isan, from 1999 to 2003, and to Sonya Nicole Hamlin for a brief period in 2006. He also has a son, Winston, with ex-girlfriend Naiyana Garth.

Idris and Sabrina, 29, celebrated their wedding over three days with family and friends, with attendees including fashion designer Ozwald Boateng, British TV presenter Maya Jama, and Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido, who performed for the couple.

The loved-up pair were guests at an even more high profile wedding last year, as they attended Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's nuptials in Windsor, England, with Idris, even using his DJing skills to provide a playlist at the reception.

"That was an incredible experience," he says of the romantic royal occasion. "I was curating the music for that night, so it was a bit of pressure, but it was great. A vibe," said the actor/ musician who will next week begin a weekly residency at club Hi! Ibiza, alongside superstar DJ David Guetta.

The happy couple's wedding photos will appear in British Vogue's July issue, which hits newsstands on Friday.