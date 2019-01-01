NEWS Robert Downey, Jr. launches hi-tech environmental organisation Newsdesk Share with :







Iron Man Robert Downey, Jr. is aiming to take advantage of top technology to help clean up the planet as part of a new environmental organisation.



The Avengers: Endgame star unveiled plans for The Footprint Coalition on Tuesday (04Jun19), when he delivered the keynote address at Amazon's re:MARS conference in Las Vegas, where tech officials introduced new ideas and products in the artificial technology world for Machine Learning, Automation, Robotics and Space.



Downey, Jr., who often showed off new gadgets in his role as tech entrepreneur Tony Stark/Iron Man in the Marvel superhero franchise, will officially launch the group by April next year (20).



"Between robotics and nanotechnology, we could clean up the planet significantly, if not totally, in 10 years," Downey, Jr. told the audience, citing information recently received from a group of brainiacs.



"God I love experts. They're like Wikipedia (online encyclopedia) with character defects," he quipped, according to Variety.



Downey, Jr. stopped short of going into specifics about how he and officials at The Footprint Coalition will hope to reach their goal, although a website for the organisation went live shortly after the talk, offering interested visitors the opportunity to sign up for its future newsletter.



The actor's new venture has earned him praise from his Avengers co-star, Captain America Chris Evans, who reposted a link to the Variety article on Twitter on Wednesday and remarked, "Legend."