Kate Beckinsale's daughter assures mum cocaine dream was not real

Actress Kate Beckinsale texted her daughter in a panic this week (begs03Jun19) after having a vivid dream of the 20-year-old college student developing a cocaine habit.

The Underworld star took to Instagram on Tuesday (04Jun19) to share a screenshot of the frantic message she had sent to Lily, and her multiple responses.

"Are you doing a lot of cocaine?!?" the Brit asked, clearly baffling her only child, who initially replied, "Um.. ??"

"I'm doing 0 cocaine," Lily assured the 45 year old. "What is happening?? Hello?? I physically couldn't be doing less cocaine."

Chastising her mum for her lack of response, she added, "U (sic) can't send me that and then go silent."

Finally answering her daughter, Beckinsale wrote, "I had a dream you were and I was so mad," prompting Lily, whose father is Welsh actor Michael Sheen, to send back, "you are a LUNATIC".

The actress captioned the text exchange, "Worth checking in case had suddenly become soothsayer in sleep (sic)".

However, Beckinsale's post soon raised questions about her own past as it was picked up in the press, leading the star to criticise tabloid editors for trying to turn her mother-daughter text conversation into a drug scandal.

"UPDATE : Various tabloids have seized the word 'cocaine ' in order to stir s**t and get everybody going," she added, before comparing the false claims to those about her dating life.

"If you replaced my first text with 'Are you dating (revered British newsman) Trevor McDonald?', based on a dream, I don't think anyone would extrapolate that she (Lily) was, or that I was, or that we both were," Beckinsale remarked.

The actress is currently single after recently calling off her brief romance with comedian Pete Davidson.