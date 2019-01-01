Terrence Howard facing tax evasion investigation - report

Actor Terrence Howard is reportedly facing a federal investigation for criminal tax evasion.

The Empire star and his third wife, Mira Pak, have allegedly found themselves under scrutiny by prosecutors at the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania over their dealings regarding a company named Universal Bridges Inc., which is thought to be owned by Pak.

According to The Blast, the case is ongoing, but authorities have had early discussions with Howard, who became aware of the legal situation in late May (19) and has since hired a top criminal attorney to represent him in the proceedings.

The 50 year old's representatives have yet to comment on the news, which emerges weeks after Howard was slapped with his latest tax lien for just over $143,500 (£113,000) by officials at the State of California Franchise Tax Board.

The bill allegedly dates back to earnings from 2010, when he also faced a federal tax bill for $1.1 million (£867,000).

He had previously been accused of falling behind on taxes in 2006, too.

Howard and Pak, who share two young sons, are currently engaged to wed again following the actor's Christmas Day (25Dec18) proposal.

They had previously been married for two years before divorcing in 2015.