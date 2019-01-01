NEWS Sophie Turner: 'This movie is about the unravelling of Jean in her mind' Newsdesk Share with :







On Nova’s Smallzy’s Surgery, Smallzy chats with Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner on her role in X-Men, her & Joe’s current projects, as well as the time where Joe Jonas accidently almost kissed Sophie’s stunt double on the Game of Thrones set!



Smallzy: Congrats on the new x-men movie! I usually give a spoiler away because I have a tenancy to do that, and I know you have to explain the plot, so do you want to get everyone across the new X-MEN Dark Phoenix film?

Sophie: this movie is about the x-men! They go onto a mission in space and Jean is hit by a solar flare, and that kind of ignites this Phoenix force inside of her, which, when she kind of releases that force, it can manifest itself in very destructive ways, so this movie is about the unravelling of Jean in her mind, but also in terms of the unravelling of the X-MEN.

Smallzy: I don’t want to give too many plot spoilers away, but do you know if your character dies eventually, like that’s just what happens? Or are you not up to that part in the other x-men movies?

Sophie: no no, I’m aware of that! That would be a terrible way for me to find out!



Sophie: Thank you! I’m really excited for him and it’s an exciting time for both of us, obviously I’m his biggest cheerleader and he is mine, so I think we’re both as excited for each other’s projects more than our own! *laughs*

Smallzy: Is that ever weird to you? I can’t imagine it ever gets normal, but I’m here in L.A at the minute and you are on lots of billboards around for X-Men – do you ever do a double take and think oh wow there I am?

Sophie: it’s really exciting and quite bewildering I think!! Really exciting but it’s also so strange.



Smallzy asked Sophie whether she did her own stunts for the movie X-Men or whether she had stunt doubles, her response below:

Sophie: Yeah I had a stunt double for some of the stuff – I actually had two, my first one broke her ankle I think, but, umm, they are truly amazing, they do all the heavy lifting for me and I just Fly and wiggle my fingers around, and that’s the extent of all of my stunt training!!

Smallzy: Speaking of your stunt double, do they look like you?

Sophie: Well they don’t really look like me; first of all, they are much fitter, have much more muscle and just better looking aesthetically in general, but on Game of Thrones actually I had a photo double that people would do double takes at because she looked so much like me, it was insane – even Joe went up to her at one point and tried to give her a kiss and he was like Oh, Sorry, sorry it’s not Sophie, wrong one!

*laughs*