Famke Janssen pleased X-Men character has been given own movie

Famke Janssen is thrilled her X-Men character Jean Grey has been given her own movie, X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

The GoldenEye actress portrayed Jean, a mutant with potentially limitless telekinetic and telepathic powers, in the original X-Men films from 2000 to 2006's The Last Stand, in which the character absorbs a cosmic force and loses control of her abilities, becoming the Dark Phoenix.

That storyline has now been made into its own film, with Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner in the lead role, and Dutch star Janssen is glad the story has finally been fleshed out.

"I'm just happy that Dark Phoenix got her own movie because she deserves it. And it's a really powerful and very important story in the comics, that in The Last Stand we just touched upon the tiniest part of," she told Variety. "It was something that needed to be told as a full-blown film and now that's happening. And it's wonderful."

Janssen hit the red carpet and posed for photos with Turner at the Los Angeles premiere of the movie on Tuesday and told the publication they’d had a conversation before the 23-year-old took over the role for 2016's X-Men: Apocalypse.

"She did (reach out before initially taking the role) and she reached out again and she's lovely," she shared.

Her comments appeared to show a change of heart for Janssen, who has been critical about the franchise in the past; in 2017 she told Us Weekly that it wasn't her decision to leave.

"I didn't give up, they gave up on me. There's a big difference," she said. "It was their decision, you know? It's like what happens in life... just like men trade women in for a younger model version. It's like that."

Janssen had a cameo appearance in 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past.