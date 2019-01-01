Marcia Cross' cancer linked to husband's battle with disease

Marcia Cross' anal cancer was linked to her husband's battle with throat cancer.

The 57-year-old actress was diagnosed with the disease nearly two years ago but, after months of treatment, is now in remission. She's now doing her utmost to destigmatise anal cancer by opening up about her struggle against the disease.

During a new interview with CBS This Morning, Marcia revealed that the same strain of the virus HPV that caused her husband Tom Mahoney's throat cancer is likely to have caused her anal cancer.

According to the CDC (Centre of Disease Control), HPV is responsible for causing more than 90 per cent of anal cancer cases, and can also cause cancer of the cervix and genitals, as well as the throat.

A recently introduced vaccine can prevent the next generation from getting HPV - with Marcia's 12-year-old twin daughters Savannah and Eden due to get their first shot at the end of the school year.

Nowadays, former Desperate Housewives star Marcia remains hugely grateful that she had the strength and support to successfully conquer the disease, and added: "I'm feeling back to normal though it's a new normal. I don't think I'll ever take it for granted. I'm the girl who goes to the bathroom now and I go 'Yes! It's great what my body can do! I'm so grateful.'"