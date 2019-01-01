Brian Tyree Henry linked to A Quiet Place 2

Brian Tyree Henry is in talks to join A Quiet Place 2.

The film is a sequel to 2018 film A Quiet Place, directed, written and starring John Krasinski, which was a box office smash and even landed an Oscar nomination for Best Achievement in Sound Editing.

A follow up is now in the works, with stars Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe all returning to their roles as the Abbott family, who must survive in silence in a post-apocalyptic world where monsters hunt by sound.

Atlanta star Brian looks set to join the cast, along with Cillian Murphy, who's been cast as "a man with mysterious intentions who joins the family unit," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Krasinski will once again direct his wife Blunt and is also co-writing the script with his original collaborators Scott Beck and Bryan Woods.

A summer shoot is being lined up, with a release date slated for March 2020.

Talking about the success of the first film, which landed Blunt her first Screen Actors Guild Award win for Best Supporting Actress, Krasinski credited deaf actress Simmonds, 16, with helping to make the horror extra special.

"In my first call to (studio bosses at) Paramount, I said, 'I have to cast a deaf actress for all the reasons, not just the obvious one, to get an organic performance,'" John explained at the Deadline The Contenders London event. "But also, I wanted a partner in crime. I wanted her to walk me through her life. To say she is special is an understatement. We believe she's an angel."