Harrison Ford enjoyed first-ever voice role for The Secret Life of Pets 2

Harrison Ford has confessed his first-ever voice-acting role in The Secret Life of Pets 2 was "easy" work.

The Hollywood legend was fresh to the cast for the animated saga's sequel, which featured him as fearless dog Rooster.

"It was fun," the 76-year-old told Variety. "It was easy. They do most of the work, but I really enjoyed it. I really appreciate the quality they bring to the making of these films."

Among Harrison's co-stars is actress Lake Bell, who was stunned to learn that the Star Wars icon had joined the movie.

"In any situation, if you're on a show or anything, you're like, 'Ooh, who are the new characters?'" Lake, who reprised her role as sassy cat Chloe, revealed. "When they said, 'Harrison Ford.' I was like, 'Are you kidding me?'"

Harrison also opened up about his recent visit Disneyland's stunning new attraction, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, in California.

The highly-anticipated new addition to the theme park had its grand opening recently, and Harrison, famous for his role as Han Solo in the sci-fi franchise, got the chance to go on the new immersive ride based on the pilot's trusty spaceship, the Millennium Falcon.

"Incredible," he said of the groundbreaking attraction. "I think it works better than the one we used to use for the movies."

The award-winning actor also discussed the upcoming reboot of another of his hit franchises, Indiana Jones, and revealed that the Steven Spielberg film "should be starting to shoot sometime next year."

"I'm looking forward to it," Harrison shared. "Things are coming along well."