Sophie Turner helped Joe Jonas mend brotherly bonds

Actress Sophie Turner's close bond with her family inspired Joe Jonas to repair his fractured relationship with his brothers Kevin and Nick following their band's break-up.

The singers fell out with one another in 2013, when Nick informed his two older siblings he no longer wanted to be a part of the Jonas Brothers.

The news came as a shock to the pair, and Joe admits he really didn't take it well.

"It was like, 'You're joking,'" he recalls in a special digital issue of Harper's Bazaar spin-off, Men's Bazaar. "And then it was like, 'F**k this. And f**k you guys. I'm going to go figure out what's next for me and this will never happen again.'"

Joe went on to become the frontman of pop group DNCE, but he was so "wounded" from the Jonas Brothers' abrupt split, he shunned all of their old music: "I couldn't even play one of our songs on stage with DNCE... even just to nod to the past," he shares.

It was only after he began dating Game of Thrones star Sophie in late 2016 and witnessed how tight she was with her siblings, James and Will, that he realised he needed to fix his brotherly bonds.

"It encouraged me to see she had such a great relationship with her brothers," Joe explains. "That was really a big thing for me to be able to look at, and say, 'I gotta get my s**t together.'"

He soon began talking to Kevin and Nick once more, and earlier this year (19), the Jonas Brothers made their pop comeback with their smash hit single Sucker.

Meanwhile, Joe and Sophie, who became engaged after a year of dating, recently tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony on 1 May (19), hours after the Jonas Brothers performed at the Billboard Music Awards.

The groom reveals the nuptials, which were officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator and sealed with the exchange of candy rings, were arranged to make their union official in the U.S., before they become husband and wife in a more formal ceremony in Europe this summer (19).

And he wanted to stage a fun affair: "We had to do a legal marriage before we did a real big one...," he tells the outlet. "It was either the courthouse, or our version, and I preferred our version. Friends, Elvis and ring pops."

Joe was the last member of the Jonas Brothers to marry - Nick wed actress/singer Priyanka Chopra in December (18) after a whirlwind romance, while Kevin settled down back in 2009, when he tied the knot with Danielle, the mother of his two young daughters.