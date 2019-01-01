Olivia Munn turned down career opportunities to satisfy demanding boyfriend

Olivia Munn missed out on a series of major career opportunities during one toxic relationship, because her boyfriend made her feel "worthless".

The actress recalled the emotionally damaging romance during a candid appearance on former E! News host Catt Sadler's new podcast Naked with Catt Sadler, explaining her mother eventually made her realise it was time to leave the awful relationship.

"We had been in calm waters for a long time... and then all of a sudden the boat capsized," Munn, who didn't identify her partner, shared.

"I had an opportunity to go on Broadway and I turned that down. I had an opportunity to go to Australia to film, and he said, 'No, don’t do it'. And I was (like), 'OK'. That was easy for me to do. That was so easy for me to say, 'No'. It felt good and bad to put myself second and put somebody else first."

The 38 year old also admitted the experience led her to question her value.

"When it capsized, I was still in the emotional place that I had been in for those years, which wasn’t a good place," she continued. "And then when you do go through something like that you do truly feel worthless."

The experience has made Munn appreciate being single - she hasn't been romantically involved with anyone since splitting from American football star Aaron Rodgers in early 2017.

"I am so happy in my life right now and I don’t think I will ever get married or have children, unless somebody comes around that’s so amazing," she explained. "I already feel like I’m actually in a happy ending."