Margot Robbie: 'Uma Thurman's account of working with Quentin Tarantino shook me up'

Margot Robbie was nervous about working with Quentin Tarantino after reading Uma Thurman's allegations he forced her to shoot a scene she wasn't comfortable filming.

In a new Vogue interview, the Australian actress reveals she reached out to Tarantino after completing work on ice-skating drama I, Tonya and asked to work with him, prompting the director to offer her the role of tragic actress Sharon Tate in his new film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The 28 year old was thrilled, but then she read "the Uma Thurman thing" and started to second guess her decision.

The actress claimed Tarantino forced her to shoot a dangerous car crash scene for 2003 film Kill Bill after she asked for a stunt double. She also alleged the director insisted on spitting on her and choking her with a chain himself in scenes for the movie.

Tarantino has since addressed the car crash scene and the way he treated his leading lady, calling it "one of the biggest regrets of my life".

Robbie tells Vogue she felt conflicted as a feminist and a producer by Uma's story, but the filmmaker's apology reassured her.

"The thought definitely crossed my mind..., 'Will people view this decision as conflicting with what I'm doing on the producing side?'" she says to the publication. "I don't know how to say what I feel about it, because I'm so grateful to be in a position of power and to have more creative control when that is embraced and encouraged now. At the same time, I grew up adoring movies that were the result of the previous version of Hollywood, and aspiring to be a part of it, so to have those dreams come true also feels incredibly satisfying. I don't know. Maybe I'm having my cake and eating it too..."

She adds, "It was my lifelong dream (to work with Tarantino), and I got to do it, and it makes me sad if people might hold that against me, despite everything else I'm doing.

"Quentin told me, 'You will never have more fun on a movie set'. And he was right. I had the greatest experience of my life."

Tarantino actually helped Thurman get access to the car crash scene, so she could use it to show her discomfort, and the actress and director are clearly still on good terms - her daughter, Maya Hawke, appears in Tarantino's new film.