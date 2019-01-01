Brad Pitt threatens legal action over links to Straight Pride parade

Brad Pitt's representatives have reportedly threatened legal action against the organisers of a planned Straight Pride Parade in Boston, Massachusetts after the adopted the movie star as their unofficial mascot.

Three Boston locals have applied for a permit to stage a Pride march in August (19) for non-gay men to "celebrate the diverse history, culture, and contributions of the straight community" - a direct protest to the multiple events set up to recognise the LGBTQ community throughout Pride Month in June (19).

The group has even set up a website for the proposed parade, on which the trio hails Pitt as the "face of this important civil rights movement".

However, Pitt is allegedly outraged by the association, and has ordered his lawyers to put a stop to the use of his name and image for the event.

Sources tell TMZ they have reached out to organisers and demanded the removal of any references to the Fight Club star, and if they fail to act on the warning, they could face court action.

The news emerges a day after Captain America star Chris Evans, who hails from Boston, publicly ridiculed the brains behind the idea.

"It's LGBT pride month, but three guys in Boston want a permit for a 'Straight Pride' parade," he tweeted. "Wow! Cool initiative, fellas!!

"Just a thought, instead of 'Straight Pride' parade, how about this: The 'desperately trying to bury our own gay thoughts by being homophobic because no one taught us how to access our emotions as children' parade? Whatta ya think (sic)? Too on the nose??"