Sacha Baron Cohen has 'no respect' for President Donald Trump

Sacha Baron Cohen was "disappointed and angry" after U.S. President Donald Trump was elected in 2016.

The British actor and comedian has participated in an interview with fellow Hollywood star Don Cheadle for Variety, and during the chat, revealed he was inspired to make his show, Who Is America?, in response to the former real estate mogul taking political office at the White House.

Sacha said his fury at Trump being elected forced him to make the series - in which he goes undercover in various disguises using prosthetics - to explore why people across America had been prompted to vote for the Republican.

"I thought I would never do this kind of undercover stuff again, because it's exhausting. It's terrifying for me. It's occasionally dangerous. And then Trump gets in, and I immediately felt disappointed and angry," the 47-year-old shared.

Sacha, who shot to fame as his fictional character Ali G back in 1998, went on to showcase a variety of different personas during his career, including Kazakh reporter Borat Sagdiyev.

And he noted that he had interviewed Trump while outfitted as those characters.

"This was a guy who I'd had no respect for. I'd interviewed him as Ali G. And in Borat, I defecated in front of Trump Tower. That guy becomes the president? And he gets to be the president through adopting these despicable views that were so reprehensible that everyone dismissed him," Sacha raged. "People felt powerless. I thought, 'I have to do something with this anger and frustration.'"

While meeting pro-Trump supporters across America during making Who Is America?, the father-of-three told the Marvel star he never intended to hurt or embarrass those who took part.

"I don't want anyone to get hurt, but I want to see people's real thoughts. I'm provoking them sometimes to see the effect of this new political culture that we're in. It's not just Trump. We're in the biggest revolution that's happened in the history of civilisation," Sacha said.