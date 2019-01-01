Hugh Jackman's 'whinging' almost led to X-Men firing

Hugh Jackman was nearly fired from the first X-Men movie after bosses grew tired of his "whinging".

The actor has played Wolverine in 10 different X-Men movies since the first one was released back in 2000.

But Hugh's career could have taken a much different course, with the Australian screen star now admitting he was nearly shown the door on the set of the mutant blockbuster.

"I was told that things weren't really working out as they hoped," he said during one of his recent Hugh Jackman: The Man, The Music, The Show solo shows in London, according to The Daily Mail. "I was about to get fired from my first Hollywood movie, the biggest of my career. I was angry, I went home to my wife and I complained. I was whinging (on) an Olympic level of whinging to Deb, my wife, and moaning about this person and that person."

Luckily, Hugh's wife Deborra-Lee Furness was on hand to give her spouse a much-needed pep talk.

"She listened to me very patiently for about an hour and finally she just said, 'Listen, I think you have just got to trust yourself,'" the 50-year-old recalled. "'You are worrying way too much about what everything else is thinking. Just go back to the character, focus on that, trust your instinct. You've got this.' To me that was love. Someone that believes in you when you don't fully believe in yourself."

Logan, released in 2017, is believed to have been Hugh's last outing as Wolverine.

With his latest concert tour, Hugh showcases material from Broadway and Hollywood numbers as well as from the soundtrack of his hit film, The Greatest Showman. The trek continues with a gig in London on Friday night, and concludes in Mexico City in October.