Bella Thorne talks 'interesting' long-distance relationship with Benjamin Mascolo

Bella Thorne has opened up about how she's managing her long-distance relationship with new boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo.

The Famous in Love actress was first linked to the musician in April (19), just a few days after she split from rapper Mod Sun. Since then, Bella and Benjamin's romance has been going from strength to strength, with the pair doing their best to stay in touch despite living in different countries.

"Ben is a cutie pie and seeing him on FaceTime all the time makes me smile very big,” the 21-year-old told People.com. "Clearly, he lives in Italy so it’s an interesting thing."

As for why she opened up about the romance when it was still in its fledgling state, Bella explained that her lifestyle makes it very hard for her to conceal things from fans.

"If I’m not saying something then I have to go out of my way to hide it,” she said. "Because no matter what, paparazzi stalk me and fans find out so then I have to go out of my way to hide something."

Since splitting from Mod Sun, Bella has been involved in a Twitter feud with her ex, with the actress accusing her former love of using their split for publicity when, during an interview with TooFab, he threatened to sell items the star had left behind after their relationship ended.

"If (Bella) doesn’t get (her stuff) soon I’m gonna have a really, really poppin’ e-Bay site," he told the website.

He prefaced the post by noting the comment was made in jest, writing: "Obviously joking but I’m kinda funny tho."

Bella wasn't amused and she accused her former beau of seeking media attention.