Jada Pinkett Smith: 'Willow is curious about polyamory'

Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed her 18-year-old daughter Willow is "curious" about the concept of polyamory.

The actress, her mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones and Willow debate a wide range of subjects on Jada's Facebook show Red Table Talk, with nothing off limits. The next episode of the series will see the trio talk about polyamory, and speak to a throuple - a man and two women in a relationship - about their lives.

As for why they decided to tackle the topic, Jada admitted during a chat on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday that it was all her teenager daughter's idea.

"It's a throuple that Willow was actually following on Instagram," Jada explained. "That's how it all came to be. She became very curious about this whole polyamory thing."

Host Jimmy then asked Jada if Willow's interest in polyamory might extend to her having a relationship with more than one person in the future.

"Possibly. I don't know," the actress mused. “Listen, she's 18 - who the heck knows what's going to go down."

Jada's husband Will Smith previously opened up about his hopes for Willow's dating life, admitting he doesn't have any concerns about the teenager's ability to weed out the good from the bad in her potential suitors.

"Willow can handle herself on that one (dating)," he told Entertainment Tonight. "They knock on the door and the first couple of questions that Willow asks sort of shuts it down. She's so confident in who she is and what she wants to be and where she's going; it's just amazing to see that inner-energy come out in pictures. I'm very proud of her."